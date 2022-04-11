2022 April 11 16:49

RosGeo set to build up its activities in foreign markets

The company is focused on Africa and Asia as contracts with Europe are terminated

RosGeo plans building up its activities in the foreign markets, Sergey Gorkov, General Director of the holding told journalists.

“We don’t curtail our plans on activities in the foreign markets, most countries we work with are in Asia and Africa. We had two contracts with Europe but they have been terminated. Other contracts are with Asia and Africa. Therefore we see opportunities to build up our activities and consider it to be a good time for being active in those markets,” said the head of RosGeo.