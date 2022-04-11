2022 April 11 14:03

TotalEnergies, Sempra Infrastructure, Mitsui & Co. and Japan LNG Investment signed an agreement to expand LNG production and export facility in the U.S.

TotalEnergies has signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Sempra Infrastructure, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment – a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) – for the expansion of Cameron LNG, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and export facility located in Louisiana, U.S., according to TotalEnergies's release.

This expansion project includes the development of a fourth train with a production capacity of 6.75 million metric tons per annum (Mtpa), and a 5% increase of the current 13.5 Mtpa first three trains through debottlenecking. It will also include design enhancements aiming at reducing the emissions of the facility, including electric drive technology. Under the terms of the HOA, TotalEnergies will offtake 16.6% of the projected fourth train’s production capacity, and 25% of the projected debottlenecked capacity.

Additionally, Cameron LNG advances the development of this project with the selection of two contractors to conduct a competitive Front End Engineering Design (FEED) in view of the selection of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor.

Development of the Cameron LNG expansion project remains subject to definitive agreements, obtaining the necessary permits, and all partners reaching a final investment decision planned for 2023.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by Sempra Infrastructure (50.2%), TotalEnergies (16.6%), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (16.6%) and Japan LNG Investment (16.6%).

TotalEnergies is the world's second largest publicly traded LNG player, with a global portfolio of nearly 50 Mt/y by 2025 and a global market share of around 10%. Thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in Angola, Australia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Russia and Qatar, the company markets LNG on all world markets. TotalEnergies also benefits from strong and diversified positions throughout the LNG value chain, including gas production, LNG transportation, LNG trading, and recent developments in the LNG industry for maritime transport. In 2021, TotalEnergies became the leading exporter of U.S. LNG.



TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.