2022 April 11 11:35

Debut month was a big success for the new Viking Glory

In its first month in service, Viking Line has already reinforced its market share to over 70% on the Turku-Åland-Stockholm route as more than 70,000 passengers sailed on the new vessel in March. In addition nearly 280,000 passengers have booked a trip and are waiting for their turn, according to the company's release.



On March 1, Viking Line’s new flagship, Viking Glory, was launched in service on the Stockholm–Mariehamn–Turku route. It is one of the world’s most climate-smart vessels and offers passengers top-class comfort and a wide range of experiences.

During the launch, there was uncertainty about placing a new vessel in service given the impact of the Covid pandemic on travel. But people’s interest and sales have both exceeded expectations, and since tickets went on sale almost 350,000 passengers have booked a trip on Viking Glory.

Now that travel restrictions have been lifted, there is also increased interest in cruises, cabin holidays and hotel packages among people travelling to both Finland and Åland.



