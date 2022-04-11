2022 April 11 11:31

WMU and IMO partner in developing e-learning portfolio

On 7 April, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) launched the first open access course in their e-learning portfolio with "An Introduction to Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Cooperation" that was developed in collaboration with the World Maritime University (WMU). According to the press release of WMU, a series of additional open access courses are under development between IMO and WMU to support increasing the capacity of member States to effectively implement IMO instruments.

Distance learning has become key in meeting the changing educational needs in the maritime industry and one of the challenges for the WMU team was to turn the exercises and case studies from a traditional face-to-face delivery into an e-learning format. In a conventional classroom setting, such exercises are usually conducted with the close supervision of the instructors and constant interactions between the students and the instructors.

The e-learning courses are developed in close collaboration between WMU and IMO’s Technical Cooperation Division. Working with the IMO’s OPRC colleagues, the WMU team used scenario-based simulations, animation and other educational technologies to develop an optimal solution that integrates the exercises with the e-lessons. Before the final delivery, the course prototype was tested by a selected group of WMU current and former students for valuable feedback. WMU's quality assurance system on e-learning production was a critical factor in developing the innovative course.

WMU has extensive experience in offering distance learning programmes going back to 2005. Today, WMU offers Postgraduate Diploma programmes by distance learning in Marine Insurance Law & Practice, Maritime Energy, International Maritime Law, and Executive Maritime Management, as well as an LLM. In addition, the ground-breaking Maritime Welfare Professional Development Programme (MARI-WEL) was launched in 2018 and delivers a comprehensive overview of topics and issues related to seafarer welfare, bringing together world-leading experts on seafarers’ rights, maritime regulations, and welfare issues.

There has been a rapid increase in the demand for WMU’s E-Learning Solutions services. In addition to the three IMO courses, the WMU team is working on a range of new e-learning projects to support the maritime community and WMU’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Goal 4 focused on education and lifelong learning opportunities for all.