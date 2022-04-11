2022 April 11 09:50

Crude oil futures decrease on reduction of demand in China

Crude oil prices fell by 2.28%-2.36%

As of 11 April 2022, 08:17 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 2.28% lower at $100.47 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 2.36% to $95.94 a barrel.



