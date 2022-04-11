2022 April 11 10:09

Oldendorff Carriers and Yara Marine strengthen green relationship

Torsten Barenthin, Oldendorff Carriers' Director of Innovation, and Aleksander Askeland, Yara Marine Technologies' (YMT) Chief Sales Officer, have signed an agreement for the first installation of YMT’s new U-type SOx scrubbers on board two bulk carriers at the Nor-Shipping conference and exhibition in Oslo on Wednesday, 6 April 2022. This follows in the footsteps of previous contracts that have seen YMT install scrubbers and perform MARPOL compliance testing on 96 Oldendorff vessels, according to the company's release.



Scrubbers offer a sustainable way for any existing fleet operating on heavy fuel oil (HFO) or a hybrid of very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) and HFO to comply with global regulations on sulphur emissions. Many ship operators have also embraced scrubbers as a means to meet emissions targets and manage fuel costs, given the uncertainty of fuel prices and availability of low-sulphur fuels.

YMT’s scrubber portfolio encompasses in-line scrubbers (I-type and L-type) and packed bed scrubbers (U-type), with open-loop, closed-loop and hybrid options. New generation systems also benefit from Yara Marine’s Ratio Control system, which actively prevents over-scrubbing and reduces operational costs significantly. Older vessels can have the Ratio Control system added to their scrubbers via a software update.

As a strong advocate for a greener and cleaner future, YMT has expanded its portfolio over the past year to include vessel optimization solutions, wind-assisted propulsion, and turn-key shore power solutions.



Since 2010, Yara Marine Technologies has been a front-runner in prodiving emissions reduction solutions for the maritime industry. Its current portfolio offers cutting-edge green technologies, such as SOx scrubbers, fuel optimization systems, turnkey shore power solutions that eliminate emissions at berth, and the advanced wind-assisted propulsion system WindWings.

Yara Marine Technologies works with ship-owners, yards, and naval architects as partners to reduce maritime emissions and drive the change towards a greener maritime industry.

Yara Marine Technologies is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with branches in Sweden, Poland, and China.



Oldendorff Carriers is a 100-year-old family-owned shipping company operating a fleet of about 700 bulk carriers. The company is represented by 20 offices around the world with 10 bulk Transshipment projects, and has a workforce over 4,500 people from 60 countries.