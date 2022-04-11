2022 April 11 09:34

OGE and TES combine to develop 1000 km CO2 transport network

OGE, one of Europe's leading transmission system operators, is planning to build a pipeline network to enable the transport of CO2, like unavoidable process-related CO2 emissions for sequestration, and to enable the reuse of CO2 in a green circular closed-loop system to transport green hydrogen. This network will at start be 1,000 km long and will enable a transport volume of around 18 million tons of CO2 per year, according to the company's release.

To prioritize the provision of green energy while reducing CO2, OGE and Tree Energy Solutions (TES), which recently announced a green energy hub for importing green gas into Wilhemshaven, Germany, entered a strategic partnership for a CO2 circular economy.

The pipeline network, starting from the green gas import terminal to be built by TES in Wilhelmshaven, will integrate important industrial, power and mobility locations around Germany. The commissioning of the first part of the network is expected from 2028.



OGE and TES are in conversation with German steel producers, cement/ lime producers, power plant operators and chemical plant operators to transport CO2 via the new pipeline back to the future Wilhelmshaven green energy hub. Right from the start, the transport network will be equally open to other market participants.



OGE is one of the leading transmission system operators in Europe, with approximately 12,000 kilometers of pipeline network.



Tree Energy Solutions (TES) is a green and clean hydrogen company supplying long term non-intermittent carbon neutral energy on demand at industrial scale. TES aims to accelerate the energy transition by leveraging existing global energy infrastructure to reach customers with green hydrogen, green gas and green power, while accelerating the phase-out of fossil fuels from the energy system worldwide and adopting a circular carbon economy.

TES is currently developing energy supply and import terminal locations in Germany, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, and the United States to provide an integrated network of significant global scale. Initial production and export terminal locations are being developed in the Middle East and North America.