2022 April 10 18:16

SAAM Towage strengthens its presence in Canada

SAAM Towage Canada says it has acquired Standard Towing Ltd. and Davies Tugboat Ltd. Both companies provide port, ship docking and towing services on the West Coast of the country. These acquisitions will allow SAAM to continue consolidating its leadership position on the West Coast.



“Through these acquisitions we added three Canadian-built tugs to the fleet, all of which are in excellent condition. In addition, we will be expanding our service area to northern Vancouver Island. This strengthens our global position in the province of British Columbia," said SAAM Towage Canada General Manager Sander Bikkers.



The assets acquired are Numas Warrior and Renegade, which will continue to serve Port McNeill and Point Valiant for the long term.



“At the same time, we are also very happy to welcome the Standard Towing crew to SAAM Towage. Their experience and knowledge will allow us to continue providing a service beyond expectations to our customers” concluded Bikkers.