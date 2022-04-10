  • Home
  • 2022 April 10 17:42

    Elogen and Sarralle sign green hydrogen generation collaboration agreement for the steel industry

    Elogen and Sarralle announce the signing of a collaboration agreement for the engineering, manufacturing, supply and commissioning of green hydrogen generation equipment for the steel industry.

    Elogen, a leader in PEM1 electrolysis, specialized in the design and assembly of electrolysers to produce green hydrogen, and Sarralle, a world leading design, engineering, manufacturing and installation company, have signed a collaboration agreement for the engineering, manufacturing, supply and commissioning of green hydrogen generation equipment for the steel industry. Both companies will work together to design and manufacture green hydrogen generation equipment, and to integrate both containerized and electrolysis plant solutions into the industry.

    The collaboration includes the development of pilot projects of green hydrogen as a primary fuel source for the steel industry and the construction of electrolysis plants on said industrial sites. The steel sector, which generates around 9% of the world’s total CO2 emissions, is carrying out decarbonization actions in accordance with the European Union’s objectives to achieve a carbon-free economy by 2050.

    The decarbonization of the steel industry will require significant technological advances, amongst which green hydrogen will play a key role. Additionally, customers are demanding lower carbon footprint products, investors are expressing increased interest in a sustainable industry, and regulations on CO2 emissions are becoming stricter. Decreasing renewable energy costs and improved electrolyzer technologies are expected to improve green hydrogen-based steel cost competitiveness.

    Jean-Baptiste Choimet, Managing Director of Elogen, comments: “With this collaboration agreement, Elogen takes its technological solutions a step further towards their integration in energy-intensive industries. Sarralle will provide Elogen solutions with access to major global players in the steel industry. We look forward to incorporating our technology into future projects to help decarbonize this industry.”

    Roberto Arroniz, Managing Director of Sarralle E&E: “Sarralle with international experience in the Steel, Energy & Environment sectors, we consider Elogen to be the ideal strategic partner to extend our hydrogen technology solutions, and provide the steel industry with a complete solution for green hydrogen, to achieve their decarbonization goals. These solutions encompass from hydrogen generation and its integration in the steel plants, to hydrogen combustion equipment.”


    About Elogen
    Elogen, a technological expert at the service of green hydrogen
    Elogen is developing advanced technologies to design and produce PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolysers to meet new uses of hydrogen in mobility, industry and energy storage. Elogen, a GTT technology group company, relies on a powerful R&D and a robust manufacturing process to provide its customers with competitive, reliable systems tailored to their needs. The technological solutions developed by Elogen, particularly suited to renewable energies, demonstrate superior efficiency and competitiveness.

    About GTT
    GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

