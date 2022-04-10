2022 April 10 11:06

Ports of Stockholm welcomes the first of 230 cruise ships

The first cruise ship of the season will arrive in Stockholm on 10th April. Despite the troubling international situation the season has a lot of bookings, with many cruise ships booking extended stays. Stockholm is an extremely popular cruise destination and an obvious choice for shipping companies and travel organisers.



World Odyssey is the first cruise ship of this season. She arrives at Frihamnen Port on the morning of 10th April, will stay for four days, and is the first of 230 pre-booked cruise ship calls to Stockholm and Nynäshamn during 2022.



Many of the cruise ships will stay longer than usual in Stockholm this year. This means that passengers will spend more time in the Swedish capital, providing increased revenue for the tourist industry in the region.



The cruise shipping companies have seen huge interest in cruise travel now that society is opening up again after the pandemic. At the same time, the shipping companies are taking great responsibility to make sure travel is safe. Ports of Stockholm is working together with the shipping companies and agents to take all necessary safety precautions, and also has close dialogue with the authorities and other stakeholders about the pandemic and the troubling international situation.



It has been possible for many years to offload sewage at all of the quay-berths. Work is currently ongoing to complete onshore power connection for cruise ships in the centre of Stockholm in 2023. There are only a few facilities like this in Europe. Ports of Stockholm also offers environmental rebates to encourage the shipping companies to take greater responsibility for environmental measures than is legally required. Read more about Ports of Stockholm's environmental work



All of the anticipated cruise ship calls can be found on the vessel calls list, as well as in the Cruise Stockholm app. Note that calls may be moved, cancelled or added.