  • 2022 April 9 14:48

    Saudi Ports Authority reports an increase in throughput volumes during March 2022

    ​​Saudi Ports Authority has recorded new throughput volumes during March 2022, as the number of tons increased by 0.09%, reaching a total of 25 million tons, while the container throughput has increased by 2.5%, which is a total of 865,000 containers, that is in comparison to the numbers recorded at the same time of last year.
     
    According to statistics issued by Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), Saudi ports have recorded an increase in performance indicators as well, including the number of container transshipment that increased by 17%, which is a total of 503,000 containers, the number of passengers that increased by 84.2%, which is a total 98,000 passengers, and the number of cars that increased by 15.5% with a total of 78,000 cars.
     
    On the other hand, Saudi ports have recorded a decrease in the number of imported livestock which dropped by 73.4% with a total of 105,000 head of livestock, as well as the number of vessels which decreased by 1.27% with a total of 1,091 vessels, as a result of the current challenges facing the maritime transport and global supply chains.
     
    While it’s important to mention that Mawani aims to continue the journey of developing a sustainable and prosperous maritime transport sector, and work on achieving the socioeconomic ambitions by implementing its corporate strategy objectives, which contribute to reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global logistics hub, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy as well as Saudi Vision 2030.

