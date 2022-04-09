2022 April 9 11:32

RINA explains what is the EEXI

RINA's consulting service helps shipowners to be compliant with new IMO measures by 1st January 2023



New mandatory measures to cut the carbon intensity of international shipping have been adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), including EEXI, which is the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index.



Its attained value depends on the design features of the vessel and all ships will have to calculate it by 1st January 2023.



To which ships can the new EEXI measure be applied to?



How to be compliant with IMO decarbonization measures EEXI?

We support shipowners and management companies through our consulting service.



The options to meet the Required EEXI are many:

introduction of an Engine Power Limitation (EPL) or Shaft Power Limitation (ShaPoLi),

introduction of energy efficient consumers,

reconsideration of Electrical Power Table,

capacity increasing,

speed increasing by means of hydrodynamic improving devices and/or innovative energy efficiency technology.

