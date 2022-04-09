2022 April 9 10:57

Van Oord's new TSHD Vox Alexia launched in Singapore

Last weekend Van Oord's new trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Alexia was launched in Singapore. Vox Alexia is one of the three LNG trailing suction hopper dredgers that are currently being built at Keppel Offshore & Marine’s shipyard in Singapore​​​.



Sustainable ambitions

The vessel will boost the mid-class section of our fleet of trailing suction hopper dredgers. This state-of-the-art vessel is fitted with an LNG installation and is a fine example of Van Oord's sustainability ambition. CFO Jolanda Poots-Bijl had the honour of performing the launching ceremony.



Boost the market

These three new LNG trailing suction hopper dredgers have a significantly lower carbon footprint than conventional trailing suction hopper dredgers. Nitrogen oxides and particulate emissions are also minimal with this new generation of hopper dredgers. By 2023, we will have a dredging fleet with three new LNG hopper dredgers to boost the dredging market.