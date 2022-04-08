2022 April 8 18:58

Ville Haapasaari to lead Finnish ports

The Annual General Assembly of the Finnish Port Association has appointed Ville Haapasaari, CEO of the Port of Helsinki Ltd, to chair the Board of the Finnish Port Association. Managing Director Marko Mykkänen of the Port of Oulu Ltd will continue as Vice Chair of the Board, according to the company's release.

Other members appointed to the Board of the Finnish Port Association:

- CEO Anders Ahlvik, Port of Hanko Ltd,

- Managing Director Thomas Bergman, Inkoo Shipping,

- Port Manager Pekka Harjuoja, Outokumpu Stainless Oy,

- Vice President Lauri Helin, Neste Corporation,

- Managing Director Janne Korhonen, Port of Joensuu Ltd,

- Managing Director Erik Söderholm, Port of Turku Ltd,

- Managing Director Janne Virta, Port of Rauma Ltd, and

- CEO Torbjörn Witting, Port of Kokkola Ltd.

Ville Haapasaari takes over the position of Chair of the Finnish Port Association from CEO of the Port of Kokkola Ltd Torbjörn Witting, who has held the position since 2018.

The Finnish Port Association represents sea and inland ports, as well as industrial ports, in all national and EU-level decision-making concerning the industry, with the objective of improving the industry’s competitiveness and developing the ports’ operating environment. The Finnish Port Association’s members include 28 ports in total.