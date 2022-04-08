2022 April 8 18:07

Republic: Finland, Estonia agree to lease floating LNG terminal

Finland and Estonia have agreed to work together to rent a floating liquefied natural gas terminal to ensure a gas supply to their countries.

Estonia's Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Taavi Aas highlighted that the gas supply of Estonia and Finland depends predominantly on Russia. He further said that the decision of pooling the resources of Finland and Estonia to lease a liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal is aimed at ensuring a stable gas supply to their countries.

According to the plan, Estonia and Finland will construct mooring jetties and rent a floating LNG terminal between the two nations. It is planned that the floating LNG terminal can be used on both sides of the Gulf of Finland and the jetties will be made in Inkoo in Finland and Paldiski in Estonia, ERR reported. The terminal is planned to be transported by fall this year and it will be parked at whichever mooring site is prepared to receive it by then. According to the plan, the location will be decided on the basis of market requirements. Estonia and Finland will pay for the development of mooring infrastructure and will share the amount of leasing for the terminal depending on the consumption volume.



According to various reports, the plan is being chalked out in cooperation with network operators Elering and Gasgrid. The Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintila called the floating LNG terminal "an effective way" to secure gas supply including for use in industries, according to ERR report. Lintila expressed gratitude to the Estonian administration for their cooperation on gas supply.



On April 4, the Lithuanian administration announced its decision of giving up the use of Russian gas completely, thereby becoming the first EU nation to do so. Lithuania's Ministry of Energy announced the decision on its official website.

According to the statement, the Lithuanian gas transmission system has been running without Russian gas imports since the beginning of this month. The country now gets its energy from Klaipeda liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal. Lithuania Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys stated that they are the first EU nation among Russia's Gazprom's supply countries to secure independence from Russian gas supply. Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda on Twitter announced that they have decided to not use Russian gas in Lithuania starting April.