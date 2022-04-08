2022 April 8 16:28

Marine Rescue Service’s tender for construction of terminal in Pionersky declared void

The works are to be completed in March 2023

FSBI Marine Rescue Service has summarized the results of the competition for implementation of subcontract works in the framework of the following project: “Construction of port infrastructure in Kaliningrad seaport. International terminal for cruise and passenger ships in Pionersky, the Kaliningrad Region.” All the bidders fail to meet the tender specifications.

According to the official portal for public procurement, the bidding companies were Filtr LLC, Mezhregionstroy LLC and Belda Inşaat Taahhüt Ve Ticaret Ltd.Şti.

Maximum starting price of the contract is RUB 3 billion.

The works are to be completed by 1 March 2023.

Mezhregionstroy LLC estimates the works at RUB 5.9 billion, Filtr LLC – at RUB 2.99 billion, Belda Inşaat Taahhüt Ve Ticaret Ltd.Şti. is ready to perform the works at maximum starting price of contract.

The project on construction of an international sea terminal for cruise and passenger vessels at Pionersky of the Kaliningrad Region is being implemented in pursuance of the presidential order dated 5 October 2013 (No Пр-2368) and the governmental order dated 14 October 2013 (No АД-П9-7317). The project is included into the Sea Transport sub-programme of Federal Targeted Programme “Development of Russia’s Transport System in 2010-2021”.

The project is expected to annually ensure up to 110 calls of cruise ships with at least 225,000 cruise passengers and 312 calls of ferries able to carry 80,000 passengers and 80,000 Ro-Ro units.

The construction works have been suspended. Disruption of the construction deadlines should be attributed to two factors: damage of the construction structures by a storm in January 2019 and nonfulfillment of obligations by a contractor with a failure to meet the construction schedule.

General Contractor for completion of port infrastructure development under the project on construction of international terminal in Pionersky is Marine Rescue Service.

Related links:

Marine Rescue Service’s tender for construction of terminal in Pionersky attracts two Russian and one Turkish bidder>>>>

Marine Rescue Service to find subcontractor for construction of terminal in Pionersky >>>>

Rosmorport announces tender for further construction of international terminal in Pionersky>>>>