2022 April 8 14:49

DNV withdraws certificates from Russian companies

According to information obtained by IAA PortNews the withdrawal begins on April 18

Classification and certification society DNV withdraws certificates from Russian companies from 18 April 2022, market sources inform IAA PortNews. According to the comment of DNV representative office in Russia, the society is actually winding down its operations in the country due to the situation in Ukraine, with no dates specified though.

Representative office of DNV in Ukraine numbers three employees, in Russia – 22, according to the company’s statement.

DNV was involved in certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline but ceased cooperation under the project due to sanctions. Many of Russian ships were certified by DNV.

DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry. The present name has been in place since the 2013 merger between DNV (Det Norske Veritas) and GL (Germanischer Lloyd). It is the independent expert in assurance and risk management, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions. DNV provides assurance to the entire energy value chain through its advisory, monitoring, verification, and certification services.