2022 April 8 14:34

APM Terminals Lázaro Cárdenas announces new Managing Director

Marliz Bermudez brings APM Terminals Latin America commercial expertise and Lazaro Cardenas project implementation experience to Mexico’s Pacific gateway port serving Mexico City’s growing 22 million consumer market, according to the company's release.



Current Head of Commercial for APM Terminals Latin America, Marliz Bermúdez based in Panama, will effective June 2022 assume the role of Managing Director of APM Terminals Lázaro Cárdenas in Mexico, replacing José Rueda Salinas, who will move to Managing Director role of APM Terminals Moín in Costa Rica.



Mrs. Bermúdez has been involved at all stages of APM Terminals Lazaro Cardenas formation and commercial success. She served as APM Terminals Lazaro Cardenas’ Director of Implementation, managing cargo handling equipment selection and rollout, technology and operational best practices to create the most modern infrastructure in Mexico and Latin America, reflecting APM Terminals’ USD 900 million investment that ushered in a new era in Mexican Ports and their national importance to the economy. Upon the opening of the facility, she was named Head of Commercial for APM Terminals Lazaro Cardenas to build the business. In 2019, she was promoted to Regional Head of Commercial for APM Terminals Latin America, strengthening commercial foundations through a vision based on a strategic operating model and customer-focused culture to grow the regional portfolio of business activities.



APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.