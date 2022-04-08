2022 April 8 13:38

CMA CGM Group acquires nearly 100% of the capital of GEFCO

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is acquiring nearly 100% of the capital of GEFCO, European leader in automotive logistics and international expert in multimodal supply chain, according to the company's release. The acquisition has been submitted to competition authorities for approval. However, as part of a special procedure, the European Commission has authorized CMA CGM to acquire the capital of GEFCO immediately, pending the final approval that will take place in the coming months. The acquisition will strengthen the range of logistics services that CEVA Logistics, CMA CGM’s logistics subsidiary, provides to its customers, especially in France and the rest of Europe.



The acquisition of GEFCO and its integration within CEVA Logistics will create the world’s leading automotive logistics provider and will reinforce CEVA’s leadership position in contract logistics. Thanks to the addition of GEFCO, CEVA Logistics will continue expanding around the world and strengthening its position in key markets, especially France and the rest of Europe.



GEFCO, a French company, is a European leader in contract logistics and a specialist of the automotive segment. With particular expertise in finished vehicle logistics, the company plays a key role in keeping European automotive production lines running. GEFCO intends to pursue its strong cooperation with its partners, including Stellantis.



The logistics provider has been operating for over 70 years now and also has customers in the aerospace, pharmaceuticals, energy and retail sectors. GEFCO has built a network spanning 47 countries and employs around 11,500 staff around the world – with more than 2,500 of them in France.



The CMA CGM Group recently announced the completion of the acquisition of Ingram Micro’s Commerce & Lifecycle Services (CLS) and of Colis Privé. These deals have accelerated the development of CEVA Logistics in e-commerce and in key market segments, such as technology, retail and fashion.



Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group, a global leader in shipping and logistics, serves more than 420 ports around the world on five continents. Backed by a fleet of 566 vessels, in 2021 the Group transported 22 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers. With its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics, which transports 474,000 tons of air freight and more than 21 million tons of land freight each year, and its air freight division CMA CGM AIR CARGO, the CMA CGM Group is continually innovating to offer its customers a complete and increasingly efficient range of new shipping, land, air and logistics solutions.

Committed to the energy transition in shipping, and a pioneer in the use of alternative fuels, the CMA CGM Group has set a target to become Net Zero Carbon by 2050.

Present in 160 countries through its network of more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs more than 130,000 people worldwide, including 2,900 in Marseilles where its head office is located.