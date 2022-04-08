2022 April 8 13:41

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 3M’2022 fell by 7.6% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 15.6% YoY

In January-March 2022, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka fell by 7.6%, year-on-year, to 3.54 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed.

In the reporting period export cargo volume was down 7.6% to 2.69 million tonnes including 506,702 tonnes of paper (-27%), 310,793 tonnes of wood pulp (-35.2%), 565,440 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+36.7%), and 592,531 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-15%).

Handling of imports fell by 7.5% to 842,531 tonnes including 243,298 tonnes of ran wood (-22.4%), 197,627 tonnes of general cargo (-1.1%), 228,766 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.8%) and 84,888 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+4.8%).

The port’s transit traffic fell by 3.7% to 1.06 million tonnes, coastal traffic rose over 6 times to 117,274 tonnes.

Container throughput fell by 15.6% to 140,300 TEUs.

Vessel traffic was down 2.6% to 569 units.

The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2021, the port handled 14.57 million tonnes of cargo.