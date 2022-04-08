2022 April 8 13:17

Volga Shipping Company plans to retain the result of the previous navigation season – about 8 million tonnes

The company forecasts cargo mix changes amid the sanctions and export dutues

Volga Shipping Company JSC forecasts cargo mix changes amid the sanctions and state customs policy but expects the turnover to remain at the level of the previous year, the company’s press center told IAA PortNews.

According to the company, the volume of cargo carried by the ships of Volga Shipping Company along the inland water ways totaled 8.2 million tonnes in 2021. The company plans to retain this level in the navigation season of 2022.

“Certain changes in volumes of cargo carried by inland water ways are normal for each navigation season. The should be attributed to a number of factors: the logistic market situation, production of cargoes planned for transportation by rivers, situation in the areas with limited depth. Today, the cargo mix and volume depend on sanctions and restrictions on cargo exports,” says the company.

Volga Shipping Company says it involved about 200 dry cargo carriers and tankers in the navigation season of 2021. “As of today, the number of vessels planned for operation on the rivers this year is the same. Besides, in 2021, the company completed the conversion of its three tankers of Volga-Flot design into dry cargo vessels. In the near time they will be deployed for transportation of dry bulk and general cargo,”, said the company.

Established in 1843, Volga Shipping Company is one of Russia’s largest shipping enterprises. The fleet under operational management of the company numbers about 250 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes.