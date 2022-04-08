  • Home
  • News
  • World’s first ocean crossing by a solar-electric autonomous vessel
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 8 13:13

    World’s first ocean crossing by a solar-electric autonomous vessel

    Mahi Two, a Torqeedo-powered uncrewed surface vessel (USV), has become what is believed to be the first to cross the Atlantic Ocean using only solar power, according to the company's release.

    The autonomous robotic boat left the coast of Spain in September 2021 and made landfall in Martinique, in the French Lesser Antilles, six months later, after more than 4,300 nautical miles at sea.

    The Cruise pod drive is powered by two 24V Torqeedo lithium-ion batteries which are charged by Solbian solar panels. The system powers the drive, plus the steering actuator, electronics and bilge pumps. The steering, communication, hardware integration, navigation and energy management onboard are all managed by Mahi’s self-developed USV software. The boat communicates using an onboard satellite modem, GPS and automatic identification system.

    Part of the Project Mahi team recently started a company, MAHI, to bring maritime autonomy solutions to the market. They are developing software and hardware products that enable USVs to detect obstacles and other vessels accurately and avoid collisions according to the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea.

    Torqeedo is the market leader for electric mobility on the water. Founded in 2005 in Starnberg, the company develops and manufactures electric and hybrid drives from 0.5 to 100 kW for commercial applications and recreational use. Torqeedo products are characterised by an uncompromising high-tech focus, maximum efficiency and complete system integration. Torqeedo is part of DEUTZ Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of innovative drive systems.

Другие новости по темам: Torqeedo  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 8

17:07 The Baltic Times: LNG terminals might be simultaneously developed in Estonia and Latvia
16:57 Stena Line deploys E-Flexers on Karlskrona-Gdynia route
16:50 EU adopts fifth package of sanctions against Russia
16:28 Marine Rescue Service’s tender for construction of terminal in Pionersky declared void
15:56 Ministry of Finance to analyze proposals of ad hoc ministries on setting zero VAT for ship repair in Russia
15:35 MPA unveils development concept plan for ‘The WAVES’ and commissions new enhanced patrol craft
14:49 DNV withdraws certificates from Russian companies
14:34 APM Terminals Lázaro Cárdenas announces new Managing Director
13:41 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 3M’2022 fell by 7.6% YoY
13:38 CMA CGM Group acquires nearly 100% of the capital of GEFCO
13:17 Volga Shipping Company plans to retain the result of the previous navigation season – about 8 million tonnes
13:13 World’s first ocean crossing by a solar-electric autonomous vessel
12:30 Hempel’s target to half greenhouse gas emissions in its entire value chain by 2030 is approved by Science Based Targets initiative
12:30 The Port of Gdańsk to welcome the first cruise ship of the season
12:06 USC subsidiaries covered by blocking sanctions of U.S. Department of the Treasury
11:28 Sea Port of Aktau notes increasing interest of shippers to Transcaspian International Transport Route
11:02 Solstad Rederi sells six vessels
10:51 Brittany Ferries boosts Ireland-Spain route with new cruise-ferry from November
10:30 Singapore Maritime Foundation becomes first partner of Maritime Just Transition Task Force
10:25 Crude oil market sees mixed movements of prices
10:09 Keppel O&M completes autonomous vessel development and achieves several ‘firsts’
09:47 Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin declares support of shipbuilding
09:26 Baltic Dry Index as of April 7
09:18 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue downward trend on Apr 08
09:17 IHC Dredging introduces operations monitoring on its Beavers

2022 April 7

18:51 MSC Seaside cruise ship makes its first call at the Port of Valencia
18:21 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 3M’2022 totaled 158,800 tonnes, down 15% YoY
18:07 ONE conducts successful third trial of biofuel to support decarbonization in the shipping sector
17:30 GTT and Deltamarin receive an Approval in Principle from DNV for a new design of LNG-fueled PCTC
17:25 Marine Rescue Service’s tender for construction of terminal in Pionersky attracts two Russian and one Turkish bidder
17:16 Container ship reduces emissions by 27% through synthetic fuel
16:56 The IMO CARES project launched at the IMO-Singapore Future of Shipping Conference
16:23 Rail freight parties signed a partnership agreement for accelerated further growth of digitisation and data sharing in Rotterdam
15:54 ITOCHU Corporation launches the Joint Study Framework for Ammonia Bunkering Safety
15:46 Sevmash continues retrofitting and upgrading its production facilities
15:21 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 14, 2022
15:14 Equinor and Naturgy team up to explore offshore wind development in Spain
14:57 Kazakhstan and PSA International to cooperate in creation of container hub in Aktau
14:03 A.P. Moller Maersk to join SteelZero Initiative
13:24 Tallink Grupp Silja Europa temporarily replaced on Tallinn-Helsinki route with Victoria I
12:35 Star Bulk Carriers announces the signing of a joint letter of intent to develop an iron ore green corridor
12:27 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 3M’2022 rose by 94.4% YoY
11:46 VAPRE supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference, part of SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA
11:19 Euronav and Frontline to combine
11:05 Singapore and the International Maritime Organization launches NextGEN Connect
10:50 Sinco Trade to cease grain transportation by river transport this year
10:48 DNV to lead Nordic Roadmap partnership for zero-carbon ship fuels
10:18 Crude oil futures rise on supply reduction concerns
09:39 Baltic Dry Index as of April 6
09:07 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue downward changes on Apr 07

2022 April 6

18:55 Bellona launches Clean Hull Initiative to combat scourge of biofouling
18:06 RFC increased the output of deep processing products by 50% in the first quarter of 2022
17:56 VR discontinues its Eastern freight traffic in a controlled manner
17:51 Alternative fuels are still among priorities for Russian fleet, experts say
17:36 DNV to class commissioning service operation vessels prepared for hydrogen operations
16:58 “K” Line participates in joint study to explore ammonia as marine fuel in Singapore
16:42 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore inks collaborations with partners to accelerate decarbonisation for the maritime industry
16:18 DNV and partners launch SAFEMATE project
15:50 NSR cargo traffic expected to surge five-fold over coming five years - Aleksey Chekunkov
15:15 FESCO expands its container service to China with additional port of call