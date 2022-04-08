2022 April 8 12:30

Hempel’s target to half greenhouse gas emissions in its entire value chain by 2030 is approved by Science Based Targets initiative

World-leading coatings manufacturer, Hempel, announces that the company’s science-based targets are approved as consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, according to the company's release.

Hempel A/S commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 90% by 2026 from a 2019 base year

Hempel A/S also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 50% by 2030 from a 2019 base year

Halving Hempel’s total footprint is the equivalent of removing 0.7 million cars off the roads for one year Hempel has had its emissions reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The targets covering greenhouse gas emissions from Hempel’s operations are consistent with reductions required to keep warming to 1.5°C. Hempel’s target for the emissions from its value chain meet the SBTi’s criteria for ambitious value chain goals, meaning they are in line with current best practice.

