2022 April 8 12:06

USC subsidiaries covered by blocking sanctions of U.S. Department of the Treasury

Georgiy Poltavchenko, Andrey Lavrishchev and Oleg Ryazantsev included into the updated list



The U.S. Department of the Treasury says it has expanded the sanctions with subsidiaries of United Shipbuilding Corporation and eight BoD members added to the updated list.



The updated list includes Georgiy Poltavchenko, USC BoD Chairman, and Aleksey Rakhmanov, USC General Director.



Other individuals added to the list: Andrey Lavrishchev, Vitaly Markelov, Vladimir Pospelov, Oleg Ryazantsev, Ilya Shestakov and Andrey Shishkin.



On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Donbass. The USA and other NATO and EU countries expressed disapproval of Russia’s actions. A package of sanctions has been imposed on Russia, its Central Bank, NWF, the Ministry of Finance, state banks and companies. The largest international operators such as Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and ONE have announced suspension of cargo bookings to/from Russia.

Related links:

RF Government to consider reciprocal restrictions for countries that close their ports to Russian ships>>>>

RF Transport Ministry warns Russian ship owners and shipping companies against calling at seaports of Europe and Canada>>>>