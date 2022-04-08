2022 April 8 11:28

Sea Port of Aktau notes increasing interest of shippers to Transcaspian International Transport Route

Image source: Sea Port of Aktau

When speaking at the International Conference “Black and Caspian Ports and Shipping 2022” in the city of Shekvetili (Georgia), Abay Turikpenbaev, Chairman of the Board (President) of JSC “Sea Port of Aktau” noted the increasing interest of various shippers to the Transcaspian International Transport Route (TITR) with traditional routes through Eastern Europe countries becoming invalid.

On the sidelines of the conference held on 6-7 April 2022 the participants discussed the changing regional transport logistics market and the possibilities to create new forms of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Major shipping companies including Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd, ONE and HMM have suspended their services to Russia.

