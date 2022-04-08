2022 April 8 09:47

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin declares support of shipbuilding

Image source: website of RF Government

When speaking with the Annual Government report on its performance to the State Duma on April 7, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin declared the support of shipbuilding, according to the meeting transcript published on the official website of RF Government.

“We continue paying special attention to supporting very important backbone sectors of the economy. The aviation industry and shipbuilding feature prominently among them,” he said.

When speaking about the shipbuilding sector, Mikhail Mishustin reminded about the completion of a nuclear icebreaker, called Sibir (Siberia), under a new project adding that “three more nuclear icebreakers of this family are currently being built in the shipyards. Designed to ensure year-round navigation along the Northern Sea Route, they form the bedrock of Russia’s future icebreaker fleet.”

“We see demand for these routes from businesses, especially in the current environment, and will consistently strive to deliver on the goal set by the President to increase cargo traffic to 80 million tonnes by 2024,” emphasized the Prime Minister.