2022 April 7 18:51

MSC Seaside cruise ship makes its first call at the Port of Valencia

The cruise ship MSC Seaside has made its first call at the Port of Valencia, according to the company's release. The head of Cruises and Marketing of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV), Francesca Antonelli, has delivered the traditional “Socarrat”, the Valencian terracotta tile designed with maritime motifs that Valenciaport gives to the ships that dock for the first time at its facilities, to the director of the ship’s hotel, Luigi Tronfo. MSC Cruises has been calling at the city of Valencia for 17 consecutive years, one of the consolidated destinations for the shipping company.

The MSC Seaside, one of the most modern ships in the world, entered service in November 2017. It has an innovative concept in the exterior and interior design project. The ship is 323 metres long, 41 metres wide and has a registered tonnage of 152,050 tonnes. This cruise ship of the MSC shipping line has a capacity for more than 4,000 passengers with a crew of 1,400 members.

MSC Seaside features pollutant and hazardous substance removal systems for sewage, rubbish treatment plants, scrubbers to reduce emissions, anti-fouling paints, optimised hull lines, propellers and rudders to reduce friction and fuel consumption, as well as LED lighting, which has a crucial impact on energy savings.