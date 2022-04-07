2022 April 7 18:21

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 3M’2022 totaled 158,800 tonnes, down 15% YoY

The number of bunker operations fell from 806 to 803

In January-March 2022, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 158,800 tonnes, down 15% versus 188,400 tonnes sold in January-March 2021, according to the company statistics.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 125,900 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 29,800 tonnes, with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume. Shipments of lubes totaled 65 tonnes.

The number of bunker operations fell from 806 to 803.

In 2021, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 739,500 tonnes, down 24% YoY.