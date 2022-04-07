  • Home
  2022 April 7

    ONE conducts successful third trial of biofuel to support decarbonization in the shipping sector

    Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the successful completion third trial of marine biofuel onboard the Singapore Flag M/V NYK Fuji, according to the company's release.

    M/V NYK Fuji was refuelled with 1,300 metric tonnes of marine biofuel product during bunkering at Port of Singapore, on February 11th, 2022. The vessel, deployed on ONE’s SAS service, fully consumed the biofuel in 45 days. The trial started on February 21st, 2022, after the vessel passed the Malacca Straits, sailing onwards to the ports of Durban and Cape Town, before returning to Southeast Asia.

    The biofuel product used was a blend of Brown Grease Methyl Ester (BGME), a type of Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME), with Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO). The BGME used is produced from feedstocks labelled as 100% waste or residue and is certified for its sustainability to internationally recognised standards. It is a sustainable biofuel component that is technically and operationally similar to petroleum-derived marine fuels. The trial required no modifications to marine engines or fuel infrastructure and showed that marine biofuel product can be considered a ‘drop in fuel’ that can help to reduce emissions in shipping.

    The blend of BGME with VLSFO was supplied by bp. The use and testing were performed in collaboration with shipowner Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha with the assistance and supervision of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. This latest biofuel trial once again proves the potential to expand the use of sustainable biofuel components, and marks yet another step forward for ONE’s sustainability initiatives, which include four areas of priority: Environment; Social; Governance; and Operational Excellence.

    The use of green fuel such as biofuel will help to reduce carbon footprint to achieve its environmental sustainability target of net zero emission by 2050.

Другие новости по темам: ONE, Ocean Network Express  


