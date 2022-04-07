2022 April 7 17:30

GTT and Deltamarin receive an Approval in Principle from DNV for a new design of LNG-fueled PCTC

GTT and its partner, the Finnish ship designer Deltamarin, have been awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) from the Norwegian classification society DNV, for an innovative LNG-fueled Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) design, according to GTT's release.

GTT and Deltamarin have been cooperating on the development of a new Dual-Fuel PCTC design, able to carry 8000 CEU. This design introduces a new generation of PCTCs, incorporating GTT’s Mark III membrane LNG fuel tank and Deltamarin’s expertise in developing state of the art vessels.

The AiP from DNV confirms that the design of the LNG-fueled PCTC is feasible and that no obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being constructed and operated. GTT and Deltamarin have designed the most compact LNG system in order to optimize cargo capacity and energy consumption while providing maximal vessel LNG autonomy. The 2 bar gauge (barg) design pressure of the LNG fuel tank enables improved pressure holding capabilities and increased operational flexibility especially during bunkering operations.