2022 April 7 16:56

The IMO CARES project launched at the IMO-Singapore Future of Shipping Conference

The foundation project of the IMO Coordinated Actions to Reduce Emissions from Shipping (IMO CARES) project, which aims to bring stakeholders together from the global north and global south, was launched on 6 April at the IMO-Singapore Future of Shipping Conference.

IMO CARES is expected to be a long-term programme. It will support coordination to promote innovation, research and development collaboration, accelerate adoption of green technologies and facilitate their deployment in developing regions.



The IMO CARES Foundation Project is financed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will undertake all the preparatory activities to develop and design the long-term global programme.

During this preparatory phase, regional and global consultation workshops will be organized to help design the key elements and foundational framework of the global programme.

The preparatory project will engage key stakeholders to be part of the long-term IMO CARES programme. Potential stakeholders include Governments, donors, maritime technology cooperation centers, decarbonization R&D centres, Global Industry Alliances and financial institutions.