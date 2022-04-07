2022 April 7 15:46

Sevmash continues retrofitting and upgrading its production facilities

Image source: Sevmash

Installation of new machinery of domestic origin and modernization of workshops is underway

Sevmash, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, says it continues implementation of the programme on retrofitting and upgrading of its production facilities.



12-tonne steel furnace manufactured in Novosibirsk has been put into operation at steel-casting foundry No2. All the equipment of the melting sector is being replaced, assembling of 6-tonne steel furnace is going on. It is to be put into operation this summer. Over the recent years, the workshop has been equipped with five new cranes. Four more units are under construction at Velikie Luki plant. The modernization also included installation of a new Gas Treatment Station and replacement of two molding machines.



Repair workshop No 17 has been fitted with equipment manufactured in Belarus and intended for production of complex units and mechanisms.



Sevmash (Northern Machine-Building Enterprise) is Russia’s largest multi-profile shipbuilding enterprise focused on state defence orders, military and technical cooperation, construction of marine equipment for offshore projects, civil shipbuilding and manufacture of products for machine-building and oil and gas industries. Sevmash is a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation.