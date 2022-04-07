2022 April 7 14:03

A.P. Moller Maersk to join SteelZero Initiative

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has decided to join Climate Group SteelZero, a global initiative which brings together leading organisations to accelerate the transition to a net zero steel industry, in partnership with Responsible Steel, the steel industry’s first global, multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative, according to the company's release.



A significant number of the + 700 vessels operated by Maersk are projected to be recycled in the next decade with a large proportion being the post-panamax size ships (over 4000 TEU), steel makes up approx. 90% of ship´s weight.

By joining SteelZero, Maersk collaborates with like-minded industry organisations committed to climate-aligned steel procurement and progress in developing a policy framework towards responsible production and sourcing of steel.



Customers, financial entities, and investors are increasingly engaging on this topic via ESG requirements and demanding higher engagement in accelerating the shift towards net zero steel also within the shipping industry. Maersk aims at inspiring peers and others across the supply chain to follow suit.

SteelZero is a global initiative bringing together forward-looking organisations to speed up the transition to a net zero steel industry. Led by the international non-profit Climate Group in partnership with ResponsibleSteel, organisations that join SteelZero make a public commitment to procure, specify or stock 100% net zero steel by 2050. By harnessing their collective purchasing power and influence, SteelZero is sending a strong demand signal to shift global markets and policies towards responsible production and sourcing of steel.



ResponsibleSteel’s mission is to maximise steel’s contribution to a sustainable society. A not for profit organisation, ResponsibleSteel is the industry’s first global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative. With members from every stage of the steel supply chain, ResponsibleSteel is developing an independent certification standard to ensure businesses and consumers can be confident that they steel they use as been sourced and produced responsibly at every stage.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 95,000 people.