VAPRE supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference, part of SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA

    The event organized by PortNews Media Group will be held in Saint-Petersburg, on the Forum zero day, 20 September’22

    All-Russia Association of Fishery Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VAPRE) supports the Conference “Ship Repair, Modernization and Components” as its industry partner. The conference will be held on the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA) on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg. The event is organized by PortNews Media Group with the support of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC).

    To service new sophisticated fishing ships in Russia, modernization and construction of domestic ship repair facilities is needed. Advanced repair technologies, equipment and professional personnel is to be ensured. A system for production and supply of spare parts and components should be created. Those issues and other topics will be on the agenda of the Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference on 20 September 2022, in Saint-Petersburg. Participation fee is foreseen. More about the event >>>>

    Non-profit organization “All-Russia Association of Fishery Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters” (VAPRE) was established in 1993. Today, VAPRE is among the top five fishery associations worldwide and the leading one in the Russian Federation. Its share in the annual national catch of aquatic biological resources exceeds 90%.

    The Association comprises over 70 major federal and regional industry associations representing the entire country from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka and from Murmansk to Astrakhan. Among the VAPRE members are companies engaged in the extraction, processing, storage and transportation of products from aquatic biological resources, as well as enterprises of aquaculture (fish farming) and the production of bio-feed. VAPRE numbers 495 organizations of the fishery industry which joined it directly or via membership of industry associations. The total catch of aquatic biological resources by the enterprises included in the Association exceeds 4,000,000 tonnes.

