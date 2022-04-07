2022 April 7 11:05

Singapore and the International Maritime Organization launches NextGEN Connect

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) have jointly launched NextGEN Connect, a database which aims to bring industry stakeholders, academia and global research centres together to offer inclusive solutions on maritime decarbonisation for trials along specific shipping routes. The launch took place during the IMO-Singapore Future of Shipping Conference on Day 3 of the Singapore Maritime Week 2022.



The NextGEN Connect Challenge is the next phase of the NextGEN initiative (“GEN” stands for “Green and Efficient Navigation”). Launched in September 2021, the NextGEN database presently lists more than 150 decarbonisation projects and comprises over 500 stakeholders worldwide, including IMO Member States, shipowners, technology developers, classification societies and non-governmental organisations. Under NextGEN Connect, diverse stakeholders will be invited to propose robust methodologies to jointly develop, on a pilot basis, route-based action plans to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions between specific points along a shipping route in the Asia-Pacific region.

In addition to NextGEN Connect, the preparatory phase of the IMO Coordinated Actions to Reduce Emissions from Shipping (IMO CARES) Technical Cooperation Framework was also launched during the conference. This preparatory phase is financially supported by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Once completed, IMO CARES will gather stakeholders and streamline existing programmes to drive green technologies and their global deployment in developing regions.



The Green Ship Programme (GSP) and the Green Port Programme (GPP) will take into account the updated IMO global shipping regulations as well as incentivise low or zero-carbon marine fuel. For instance, ships with zero-carbon fuel engine now enjoy 100% reduction in initial registration fee and annual tonnage tax under the revised GSP. Ocean-going vessels that adopt zero-carbon marine fuel in the Port of Singapore will now save 30% in port dues.

Attended by around 700 guests onsite and virtually, the IMO-Singapore Future of Shipping Conference addressed technology, policy and funding gaps in maritime decarbonisation through market-based mechanisms and R&D. Panellists at the conference also discussed opportunities to drive maritime sustainability in an inclusive manner through capacity building, technological transfer, innovation and collaboration.