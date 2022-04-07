2022 April 7 10:48

DNV to lead Nordic Roadmap partnership for zero-carbon ship fuels

The Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment has awarded DNV and its partners a contract to develop a roadmap for the introduction of sustainable zero-carbon fuels across the Nordic region, according to the company's release.

The “Nordic Roadmap” aims to accelerate the transition to zero carbon fuels by reducing the key barriers to their uptake and creating a platform for cooperation across the region. Working together with DNV on the development of the Nordic Roadmap are Chalmers, IVL, MAN Energy Solutions, Menon, and Litehauz.

The IMO has already set the maritime industry an ambitious timetable for decarbonization – but one that will require the significant deployment of zero-carbon fuels for shipping. although steps are being made – there is significant room for the transition towards greater sustainability to accelerate. The Nordic Roadmap looks to drive this acceleration in the region through identifying and reducing the key barriers to sustainable zero-carbon fuels, examining the onboard, onshore and market barriers and setting out concrete action that can be taken to overcome them.

The Nordic Roadmap is centred around the establishment of a Nordic Cooperation platform to facilitate knowledge sharing, alongside the launch of pilot projects and studies that will build experience in new fuels, to establish “green corridors” and the enabling infrastructure. The collaboration platform is envisaged as a forum when partners can not only share and discuss the progress of the Nordic Roadmap, but receive briefings on new policy, R&D, and other linked programmes, and potentially develop projects outside this project.

The focus of the project is on “sustainable zero-carbon fuels” from a Well-to-Wake perspective. The project uses a Fuel Scorecard, where zero-carbon fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen will be evaluated by applying a variety of KPIs for performance and sustainability, conducting a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), and assessing the regulatory and safety challenges. In addition, the sea traffic in the region will be analysed through AIS mapping, as well as possible bunkering and infrastructure possibilities and challenges, leading to the creation of an infrastructure development plan to supply vessels across the region.



The Nordic Roadmap has already received strong support from many of the leading maritime companies and stakeholders in the region, including: Wärtsilä (Finland), the Norwegian Shipowner’s Association, DFDS (Denmark), Yara (Norway), Samorka (Iceland), Gasum (Finland), the Norwegian Maritime Administration, Swedbank (Sweden), Centre for High North Logistics/Nord University (Norway) and Port of Oslo (Norway). As the project develops, DNV anticipates that even more stakeholders will be invited to take part and participate in the Nordic Collaboration Platform, as well as be involved in pilot projects and welcomes other parties who are interested in contributing.

The Nordic Roadmap project has been funded by the Nordic Council of Ministers and will run for four years.



DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.