MABUX: Bunker prices may continue downward changes on Apr 07

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) declined on April 06:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 718.82 (-6.34)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 946.57 (-1.37)

MGO - USD/MT – 1159.26 (-21.26)



As of Apr.06, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in all selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $78 (no changes), in Singapore - by plus $77 (plus $67 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $68 (plus $67 the day before), in Houston by plus $62 (plus $48 the day before). The most significant changes were registered Houston- the overcharge level increased by 14 points on April 06.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on April 06 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $115 (plus $113 the day before), in Singapore by plus $47 (plus $55 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $66 (plus $60 the day before), in Houston - plus $106 (plus $91 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level increased by 15 points on Apr.06.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in three out of four selected ports on Apr.06: in Rotterdam – by plus $72 (plus $48 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $100 (plus $47 the day before), in Houston - by plus $104 (plus $84 the day before). This fuel grade remained undervalued in Singapore by minus $2 (minus $49 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah - the overcharge level increased by 53 points.



We expect global bunker prices may continue downward changes today. The price for 380HSFO may decrease by 20-30 USD/MT, VLSFO may decline by 25-35 USD/MT, the price for MGO may fall by 10-20 USD/MT.



