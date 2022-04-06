  • Home
  • News
  • Bellona launches Clean Hull Initiative to combat scourge of biofouling
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 6 18:55

    Bellona launches Clean Hull Initiative to combat scourge of biofouling

    Environmental NGO the Bellona Foundation spearheads strong initiative to define and implement a new ISO standard for proactive hull cleaning, according to the company's release.
     
    Bellona put biofouling management centre stage today as it officially launched its Clean Hull Initiative (CHI) at the Nor-Shipping trade fair in Oslo. The event saw keynote speeches ramming home the urgent need to shake up regulations and encourage technology measures to nip biofouling in the bud.

    In addition to its already strong line-up of members, Bellona invited relevant stakeholders in both the private and public sectors to join the CHI to develop the standard. Regulators, shipping companies, ports, coatings manufacturers, technology and service providers, as well as academic and research institutions, are welcome to reach out.

    Biofouling is the main vector for the geographical spread of invasive marine species, causing disruption to fisheries and coastal industries and infrastructure estimated to run to hundreds of millions of dollars every year. By increasing frictional drag, it is also estimated to account for 9 % of the global shipping fleet’s fuel consumption every year. That equates to roughly 80 million tons of excess CO2 emissions and USD 16 billion in extra fuel costs, based on today’s high fuel prices.
     
    CHI project manager Runa A Skarbø urges that frequent and gentle removal of early fouling, known as proactive hull cleaning or hull grooming, should be an essential part of shipping companies’ biofouling management toolbox. “We want to reduce barriers for the further uptake of emerging proactive hull cleaning technology as a preventative tool,” she said.
     
    Regulatory inconsistencies worldwide create a major barrier to ship owners wanting to manage biofouling proactively, and for in-water cleaning (IWC) providers operating in multiple locations. Compounded by the absence of any international regulation or standard for hull cleaning, today there is no international regulating body for ports and anchorages where IWC takes place. Local biofouling and/or IWC management guidelines vary hugely, if they exist at all.
     
    Proactive cleaning is recommended in the revised draft of the IMO’s Biofouling Guidelines, while the development of an IWC performance standard is one of the key recommendations in an IMO-commissioned report comparing biofouling management regulations and practices globally, released in January.

    The CHI’s first step will be to define the scope of and outline a standard rooted in stakeholder consensus.

    Confirmed CHI stakeholder members currently include Jotun, iKnowHow, Armach Robotics, Notilo Plus, Hapag-Lloyd, Wallenius Wilhelmsen, DNV, the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping, Litehauz, Port of Antwerp Bruges, LimnoMar, Endures, CleanSubSea, the University of Maryland (Alliance for Coastal Technologies and Maritime Environmental Resource Centre, ACT/MERC) and University of Strathclyde.
     
    About Bellona

    The Bellona Foundation is an independent, international environmental NGO founded in 1986. Bellona is based in Norway, with offices in Brussels, St. Petersburg, Murmansk, London and Berlin, as well as regional representation in New Orleans and the Netherlands. Bellona’s vision is for a carbon-negative society with restorative growth. Bellona works to identify and implement sustainable solutions that can make a real impact. Their activities embrace business, industry and finance, science and research, politics and public sector, and society and media. The Foundation currently has 67 permanent employees comprising engineers, ecologists, biologists, nuclear physicists, economists, lawyers, political scientists and journalists. Bellona is a member of the Clean Shipping Coalition, with observer status in IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC).

Другие новости по темам: Bellona  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 6

18:55 Bellona launches Clean Hull Initiative to combat scourge of biofouling
18:06 RFC increased the output of deep processing products by 50% in the first quarter of 2022
17:56 VR discontinues its Eastern freight traffic in a controlled manner
17:51 Alternative fuels are still among priorities for Russian fleet, experts say
17:36 DNV to class commissioning service operation vessels prepared for hydrogen operations
16:58 “K” Line participates in joint study to explore ammonia as marine fuel in Singapore
16:42 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore inks collaborations with partners to accelerate decarbonisation for the maritime industry
16:18 DNV and partners launch SAFEMATE project
15:50 NSR cargo traffic expected to surge five-fold over coming five years - Aleksey Chekunkov
15:15 FESCO expands its container service to China with additional port of call
14:32 Transport Canada issues instructions for submitting Ballast Water Reporting Forms
14:03 Navigation season opens at Vanino Port’s remote terminal Siziman
13:18 Kongsberg Digital launches Vessel Insight Access
12:46 Tallink Grupp's passenger number in Q1 2022 up nearly 170% compared to Q1 2021
12:11 Corvus Energy gas safe marine fuel cell system awarded AiP by DNV
11:47 EPE and ERMA FIRST accelerate ambitious growth strategy
10:57 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV delivered large-sized project cargo to India
10:24 France relies on supplies of Russian diesel fuel – FRS
10:09 Equinor awarded the Smeaheia and Polaris CO2 licenses
09:53 Fincantieri signs contract for the design and construction of an innovative stern trawler for Deutsche Fischfang Union
09:35 Crude oil market sees mixed movements of prices
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of April 5
08:59 MABUX: Global bunker prices to edge downwards on Apr 06

2022 April 5

18:34 Coal use to decrease by 85-95% by 2050 with observance of Paris climate agreement
18:25 Container transport market share increasing at the Port of Gothenburg
18:11 Nikolay Shishlevsky appointed as Director of Pella Shipyard subsidiary
18:01 MarineMax acquires Superyacht Management
17:53 DNV awards KNCC AiP for high pressure LCO2 transport concept
17:30 Newly launched Alfa Laval E-PowerPack converts waste heat into power, enabling energy savings and compliance
16:32 Rosmorport commences repair dredging on Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Channel
15:53 Port of Arles launches river container service
15:14 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index closed 2021 at an all-time high
14:40 Port Houston commits to carbon neutrality by 2050
14:08 Maersk Drilling secures one-year multi-country commitment for drillship with Shell
13:54 ABS publishes practical guidance on hybrid electric power at sea
13:39 Remaining part of Vladivostok-Nakhodka-Vostochny Port highway not to be built from scratch
12:45 Maritime Labour Convention reaches 101 ratifications
12:21 WinGD X-DF2.0 engine performance delivers on sustainability
11:40 Vard secures contract for one stern trawler for Deutsche Fischfang-Union
11:03 Rolls-Royce launches new mtu NautIQ products with Sea Machines Technology to deliver intelligent crew support systems ​​​​
10:48 Iran can become Russia’s strategic partner in transit transportation - ACEX Group
10:31 MarineTech Conference at Singapore Maritime Week 2022 lays out plans to boost cybersecurity and strengthen resilience in Singapore
10:09 Kalmar signs an agreement with Uwe Kleinwort GmbH to supply five Kalmar Gloria reachstackers with a lifting capacity of 45 tons
09:50 Crude oil futures rise on risks of sanctions toughening
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of April 4
09:01 MABUX: Bunker prices may turn into upward direction on Apr 05

2022 April 4

18:17 Lloyd's Register, Samsung Heavy Industries and MISC ink MOU for zero-emission VLCCs
17:58 R-FLOT Group wins competition for construction of two small cruise ships
17:55 Tallink Grupp charters company vessel Isabelle for refugee accommodation and makes decision not to re-open the Riga-Stockholm route in 2022
17:20 Furetank first shipping company granted green credit guarantee
16:59 PortNews-TV offers video about Training Center of Marine Rescue Service
16:21 Russian Chamber of Shipping welcomes Nordic Engineering as its new member
16:14 MYCRANE expands global network with new franchisees for UK, Ireland and Qatar
15:12 San Pedro Bay Ports keep ‘container dwell fee’ on hold
14:49 Cancellation of VAT for ship repair on agenda in Russia
14:32 Port of Los Angeles completes construction of Everport Terminal Improvement Project
14:13 Port of Long Beach launches Clean Truck Fund rate
13:22 Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight awarded the industry's first type approval for vessel end-to-end data infrastructure from DNV
13:20 ABB technology to power new hybrid-electric ferries
13:11 Epiris signed acquires ownership in Inchcape Shipping Services