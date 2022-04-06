2022 April 6 17:56

VR discontinues its Eastern freight traffic in a controlled manner

On 6th of April, 2022, VR Group’s Board of Directors made the decision to discontinue the Eastern freight traffic in a controlled manner. With this decision, VR Transpoint, which is responsible for the freight traffic, will draw up a traffic rundown plan, according to the company's release.

The rundown of traffic will be implemented in a way that take the needs of Finland’s security of supply into account.

At the moment, the EU sanctions do not prevent rail traffic between the EU and Russia. Therefore, the termination of freight traffic contracts concluded between VR and its domestic customers must be carried out in the manner specified in the contracts and negotiated with the customers. VR’s aim is to run down the freight traffic as quickly as possible, but it is expected that the process will take several months.

"The company has been working on an overall assessment that takes into account different stakeholders and the security of supply. The assessment has now been completed in this regard. Preparing this decision was a long and difficult process", says Topi Simola, Acting President and CEO of VR Group.