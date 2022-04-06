2022 April 6 16:58

“K” Line participates in joint study to explore ammonia as marine fuel in Singapore

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. participates in the feasibility study jointly conducted since March 2021 by and among A.P. Moller - Maersk, Fleet Management Limited, Keppel Offshore & Marine, Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, Sumitomo Corporation, and American Bureau of Shipping, with the aim to establish a ship-to-ship based ammonia bunkering at the Port of Singapore, the largest bunkering port in the world, according to the company's release.

Memorandum of Understanding was executed by and among the 8 companies, including Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore who has also decided to participate in the Study, at a ceremony held today during the occasion of Singapore Maritime Week 2022. Emitting zero CO2 when combusted, ammonia has been considered as one of promising options among various alternative marine fuels to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within the shipping industry, which is in line with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) strategy to achieve reduction of GHG emission by 50% in 2050 compared to the levels in 2008.

The Study aims to cover the entire end-to-end supply chain of ammonia bunkering, design of ammonia bunkering vessels, as well as related supply chain infrastructure. Relevant government agencies and experts in Singapore will be engaged in working towards the standardization of safe operation and regulations. Each partner will contribute to the Study within the scope set in line with their business domain.