2022 April 6 18:06

RFC increased the output of deep processing products by 50% in the first quarter of 2022

The Russian Fishery Company (RFC), one of the world leaders in the production of Pollock, in the first quarter of 2022 maintained its course to increase the output of deep-processed products from Pollock and produced 50% more fillets, mince and surimi than in the same period of 2021, according to the company's release. The volume of RFC’s products of deep processing in January-March exceeded 17,000 tons, including almost 4,000 tons of a new product - surimi. The production of surimi began in 2021 due to the commissioning of the first supertrawler Vladimir Limanov.

The Russian Fishery Company is one of the leading Pollock harvesting companies in Russia and in the world. The company is one of the top three Russian manufacturers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific herring. The Company is engaged in fishing in the Far East fishery basin. Company’s heavy-tonnage fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under any climatic conditions. Company’s processor trawlers are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers which enables the trawlers to harvest and process various aquatic biological resources at sea. The Company’s strategic goals involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to fleet modernization, construction of new, state-of-the-art super trawlers and shore-based processing factories.

The RFC is constructing a new fleet of super trawlers, state-of-the art, technologically advanced fishing vessels. Each trawler is designed for an annual catch of more than 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Russian Far East. The first of 11 super trawlers to be constructed for the RFC was handed over to the Company in 2020.