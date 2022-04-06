2022 April 6 17:36

DNV to class commissioning service operation vessels prepared for hydrogen operations

At the Nor-Shipping trade fair, DNV signed a classification contract for two new Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs), ordered by the Norwegian pure play offshore wind operator Edda Wind, according to the company's release. The vessels will be built at Colombo Dockyard in Sri Lanka and are designed for service operations during the commissioning and operation of offshore wind farms and are prepared for hydrogen operations. They are scheduled to be delivered under the Norwegian Flag in January 2024 and July 2024.

Advanced CSOVs that offer both next generation technology and comfortable accommodation are an important part of the value chain in a booming offshore wind segment that is expected to grow as the demand for renewable energy soars over the coming decade. The new additions to the Edda Wind fleet will function as mother ships for wind turbine technicians as they perform commissioning and maintenance work on wind turbines, with accommodations for up to 97 technicians and 23 marine crew. The planned hydrogen fuel system will be based on the Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) design by Hydrogenious LOHC Maritime AS and prepares the vessels for future zero-emission operations.

The two CSOVs will be built to the Salt 0425 design and measure 89.3 meters. They are in principal sister vessels to a DNV-classed newbuild which is currently in construction at the Spanish shipyard Astilleros Gondán. Some of the key features include anti-heeling and roll reduction systems to provide good working conditions onboard and a motion compensated gangway system with an adjustable pedestal to ensure safe and optimal connections to the turbines, even in harsh weather conditions.



Edda Wind is a provider of purpose-built Service Operation Vessels (SOV) and Commissioning Service Operation vessels (CSOV) to the global offshore wind market since 2015. The vessels accommodate wind turbine technicians and provide services during the commissioning and operation of offshore wind farms. The company owns and operates two vessels working for Ørsted, and operates one chartered frontrunner for a long-term contract with Ocean Breeze. In addition, there is a newbuild program of two SOVs and four CSOVs, of which two SOVs and two CSOVs are committed on mid- to long term contracts with Vestas, Ocean Breeze, Siemens Gamesa and SSE. Edda Wind is a public listed company under ticker EWIND. The largest investors are Østensjø Wind AS a company controlled by Johannes Østensjø dy AS, Wilhelmsen New Energy AS a company controlled by Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding AS, Geveran Trading Co. Limited a company indirectly controlled by trusts established by Mr. John Fredriksen and Xclat Holdings Ltd a subsidiary of the Quantum Pacific Shipping group associated with Mr. Idan Ofer.

Established in 1974, Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC) is Sri Lanka’s leading shipbuilding, ship repairing, heavy engineering, and offshore engineering facility conveniently located within the Port of Colombo. CDPLC operates in joint collaboration with Onomichi Dockyard Company Ltd of Japan and the collaboration has enabled Colombo Dockyard to blend in Japanese know-how with the skill and competence of a fully Sri Lankan workforce. With the branding “Made in Sri Lanka, Blending Sri Lankan Technology with Japanese Quality”, Colombo Dockyard specializes in the construction of Cable Laying & Repair Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels for Offshore Wind/ Oil & Gas, Eco-Bulkers, Passenger Vessels of SOLAS class, Harbour Tugs, High Speed Patrol Vessels, Crew Boats and Work Boats of diverse design for different services.

DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.