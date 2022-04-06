2022 April 6 15:15

FESCO expands its container service to China with additional port of call

FCXP-2 service is expanded with the port of Xingang

FESCO Transportation Group announces the expansion of container line FESCO China Express-2 (FCXP-2) with one more port of call – Xingang.

FCXP-2 now services Vladivostok - Qingdao - Xingang – Vladivostok route involving two vessels under the operational management of FESCO. Transit from the Chinese ports to Vladivostok takes from four days. The frequency is once a week. The first direct calls at the port of Xingang were made on March 28 and April 4, 2022.

The line development is the response to the growing demand from the Chinese customers, especially those from the Tianjin and Hebei provinces as well as from Beijing. Having reorganized the services from China, FESCO also increased their capacity from April 1, by 10% to 3,400 TEU per week.

Regular lines are the sea leg of FESCO’s intermodal chain. Involving its own assets the group ensures cargo delivery between the Asia-Pacific Region and the regions of Russia and Europe via the Far East.

