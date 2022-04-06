2022 April 6 14:32

Transport Canada issues instructions for submitting Ballast Water Reporting Forms

Transport Canada has issued updated guidance on submitting Ballast Water Reporting Forms (BWRF) in Ship Safety Bulletin 07/2022, according to the Standard Club's release.



The bulletin applies to any vessel that is subject to the Ballast Water Regulations and bound for a port, offshore terminal or anchorage in Canada. The BWRF and documents must be submitted as follow:

If the duration of the segment of the voyage before entering waters under Canadian jurisdictions is less than 24 hours, as soon as practicable before entering waters under Canadian jurisdictions but no later than the time of departure from the last port of call.

If the duration of the segment of the voyage before entering waters under Canadian jurisdictions is less than 96 hours but more than 24 hours, at least 24 hours before entering waters under Canadian jurisdictions; or

At least 96 hours before entering waters under Canadian jurisdictions.

Details of the acceptable BWRF format and process for submitting the BWRF are also contained in the bulletin. The master or operator must keep on board a copy of each BRWF for at least 24 months after it is submitted.