2022 April 6 12:46

Tallink Grupp's passenger number in Q1 2022 up nearly 170% compared to Q1 2021

Tallink Grupp has announced its 2022 March and first quarter passenger and cargo statistics to the stock exchange. According to the figures published, the group transported 720 261 passengers in the first quarter of the financial year 2022 (January-March), which is 169.5% more than in the same period last year (267 224 passengers in Q1 2021). The number of passenger vehicles transported in the first quarter of 2022 has also increased with 140 380 vehicles transported in Q1 2022, which is 85.2% more than in the same period in 2021 (75 815 vehicles in Q1 2021). The number of cargo units transported by the group across routes in Q1 2022 also increased compared to the same period in 2021, with 101 938 cargo units transported in the first quarter this year, which is a 19.7% increase on Q1 2021 (85 156 units in Q1 2021).

A similar pattern of increases in passenger numbers, passenger vehicle numbers and cargo units is also visible in the March statistics. In March 2022 the company transported a total of 303 360 passengers, which is a 321.5% increase on the same period last year (71 979 passengers in March 2021). The number of passenger vehicles transported in March 2022 amounted to 54 277, which is 175.2% more than in March 2021 (19 720 in March 2021). The number of cargo units transported in March 2022 also increased by a total of 20% compared to the same period last year, amounting to 37 767 units in 2022 (31 466 in March 2021).

During Q1 2022, the company played its part in and contributed to assisting Ukrainians fleeing the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian organisations with the transport of vital humanitarian aid to Ukraine. More than 6200 refugees were transported on the company’s vessels in Q1 alone and 68 units of humanitarian cargo. Tallink Grupp did not charge passengers or humanitarian cargo transporters for the service on humanitarian grounds.