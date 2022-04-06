2022 April 6 11:47

EPE and ERMA FIRST accelerate ambitious growth strategy

Water treatment & environmental response specialists, Environmental Protection Engineering (EPE), and their sister company, industry-leading ballast water treatment specialists ERMA FIRST, have pushed forward plans to diversify product ranges and services.

oneTANK, producer of the world’s smallest ballast water treatment system, was acquired by ERMA FIRST last year. Respected German marine water treatment system manufacturer, RWO, was also brought into the fold in 2021.

Last month (March 2022), EPE launched EPE Yachting – a new division offering sustainable solutions for the superyacht market.

The division offers cutting-edge water treatment and emissions abatement technologies as well as innovative professional cleaning services. Both RWO and oneTANK are available under the EPE Yachting offering.

EPE Yachting also partners with Blucher, Evac, Ingersoll Rand, Marioff, Teekay Pipe Coupling, Triclad and Wärtsilä SAM Electronics.

To date, ERMA FIRST has installed over 2,500 ballast water treatment systems on more than 1,800 ships worldwide. Its global after-sales network now encompasses locations in 16 locations as well as a tie up with MAN Energy Solutions in the Benelux region. ERMA FIRST also owns intelligent-performance monitoring firm METIS, acquired in 2019, which brings integrated artificial intelligence to the ERMA FIRST FIT BWTS system.



Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Greece, ERMA FIRST is an experienced manufacturer of ballast water treatment systems (BWΤS). The ERMA FIRST FIT system is an advanced modular system which can be installed on both newbuilds and as a retrofit. Covering an extensive capacity range from 50 to 3600m3/hr and holding USCG Type Approval, ERMA FIRST FIT is an ideal solution for all types of ships.



Environmental Protection Engineering S.A. (EPE) was established in Piraeus, Greece, in 1977 and offers a complete range of environmental protections services and products, including emergency response services for oil and chemical spills. EPE has successfully responded to more than two thousand pollution incidents on the last four decades with state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained and experienced personnel.