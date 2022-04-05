2022 April 5 18:25

Container transport market share increasing at the Port of Gothenburg

Swedish container transport is increasingly concentrated to the Nordic region's largest port - this is shown by recently published statistics from Swedish government agency Transport Analysis and The Swedish Confederation of Transport Enterprises. The Port of Gothenburg's market share of container freight to or from Swedish ports increased by three percentage points in 2021. The port also grew in relation to the largest ports in Europe, according to the company's release.



The port of Gothenburg is Sweden's and the Nordic region's largest port - by far when it comes to container freight. The Port of Gothenburg handled 828,000 containers in 2021 and grew further in relation to other ports in Sweden.



More and more Swedish goods owners are choosing the port of Gothenburg for their container transports, regardless of where in the country they are. According to Elvir Dzanic, the port's growing railway system, Railport Scandinavia, is an important factor. With frequent, reliable and climate-smart rail transports to and from the port, time and money can be saved and the climate footprint reduced.



The growth by rail in the Port of Gothenburg resulted in a total of 458,000 containers transported by rail in 2021, which is the highest number in the history of the port.



The port of Gothenburg's market share increased from 48 to 51 percent in Sweden in 2021, and this is the fourth year in a row that the port sees an increase.

In the Port of Gothenburg, the terminal operator APM Terminals handles the majority of the container volumes.

The port is also growing in relation to the largest ports in Europe. While the five largest ports increased by an average of five percent, the Port of Gothenburg increased by seven percent in terms of handeled container volume.