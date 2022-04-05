2022 April 5 18:01

MarineMax acquires Superyacht Management

MarineMax, Inc., the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, today announced that it has acquired Superyacht Management, S.A.R.L., better known as SYM. SYM is a superyacht management company based in Golfe Juan, France. The acquisition is expected to be accretive in its first full year, according to the company's release.

SYM is being acquired by Northrop & Johnson, a superyacht brokerage and charter services business, which MarineMax acquired in 2020. SYM expands Northrop & Johnson’s service offerings by enabling it to enter the important yacht management business and more effectively serve its expanding base of superyacht clients, while also strengthening its new build construction capabilities.



MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 79 retail dealership locations, which includes 31 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, the Company also is the largest superyacht services provider, operating locations across the globe.