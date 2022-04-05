2022 April 5 18:11

Nikolay Shishlevsky appointed as Director of Pella Shipyard subsidiary

Nikolay Shishlevsky appointed as Director of Intro-Pella LLC (a company of Pella JSC), according to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities. The entry was made on March 28, 2022. Previous position of Nikolay Shishlevsky head of the Vladimir Region branch of the State Inspectorate for Small Vessels.



Intro-Pella LLC is a subsidiary of Pella shipyard controlled by Herbert Tsaturov. The company assembles hulls and installs equipment on ships.



Pella shipyard has two production facilities in Otradnoye (Leningrad Region) and Pella Sietas Werft in Hamburh. According to earlier media publications, NOREBO holding expressed its interest in acquiring one of Pella’s facilities. According to information obtained by IAA PortNews, the holding looks into establishment of a base for repair of its ships there.

Norebo Holding was registered as an owner of Pella-Stapel LLC in early March 2022.

Pella Shipyard based in Russia’s Leningrad region was founded in 1950. In 1992 Pella was privatized as Pella Holding Co. comprising the head office and several subsidiaries. The shipbuilding firm specializes in building tractor tugs with rated power of 1,000hp to 5,000hp, push boats, escort tugs, pilot boats and SAR boats for Russian customers and for foreign customers.

As far as IAA PortNews knows, consolidation of the entire shipyard is not considered by the new investor.



