2022 April 5 17:53

DNV awards KNCC AiP for high pressure LCO2 transport concept

At the Nor-Shipping trade fair, DNV presented Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers (KNCC) with an Approval in Principle (AiP) for their new PCO2 tank system for the transportation of liquefied CO2 (LCO2), according to the company's release. KNCC is a new joint venture company established by the Knutsen Group and the NYK Group to provide CO2 transportation and storage solutions. The Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, DNV Maritime CEO, presented the AiP to Trygve Seglem, owner of Knutsen and Vice Chair of KNCC, President and Chief Executive Officer of NYK Group Europe Ltd., Svein Steimler, Managing Executive Officer of NYK Line and Chair of KNCC, Anders Lepsøe, CEO of KNCC, and Per Lothe, the Technical Advisor in KNCC.

Many of the world’s decarbonization goals can only be met through use of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies. But to make a meaningful impact on the climate challenge, all of the CCS chain must be deployed and then scaled rapidly. Transport of CO2 is an essential part of this chain and shipping will be a vital part of this emerging industry.

Ship transport of CO2 for commercial use is currently carried out via small ships at medium pressure. For the expansion of the CCS value chain larger ships will be required to maximise transportation efficiency. The KNCC PCO2 concept aims to tackle the scaling challenge by transporting liquefied CO2 at high (35-45 bar) pressure and temperatures in the range of 0-10°C.

The PCO2 concept is based on a cylinder type CO2 containment system applying principles used in compressed natural gas (CNG) transportation. The CO2 is stored in bundles of vertically stacked small-diameter pressure cylinders, rather than large cylindrical tanks.



By focusing on the transport of liquefied CO2 under high pressure at roughly ambient temperatures, the PCO2 concept looks to significantly scale potential transport volumes compared to existing solutions. In addition, the concept aims to maintain a relatively uniform product across the LCO2 transport chain, in terms of pressure, temperature and state, from capture through transport, to offshore injection.

The PCO2 concept has been reviewed under the IGC code, DNV rules for Gas Carriers Pt.5 Ch. 7 and “Compressed natural gas tankers”, Pt.5 Ch. 8, and will result in the DNV class notation Tanker for CO2. An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed framework, confirming that the design is feasible, and no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realized.



